England vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch and Weather report

The encounters between England and Australia have always been hard-fought, resulting in riveting cricket action.

After a couple of losses in the T20I series, Australia have come back brilliantly in the last two games of their England tour.

It sets up the second ODI perfectly, with England eyeing revenge for their defeat in the opening game of the series.

ENG vs AUS, Probable XI:

England:

World Champions, England, would not tamper with the playing XI but expect a better show from their top-order in a must-win situation.

Probable XI:

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia:

Former Australian captain Steve Smith will make his way back into the playing XI. It means that Marcus Stoinis should face the axe for the second one-dayer.

Probable XI:

Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschange, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Here are the Fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jonny Bairstow, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Billings, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Chris Woakes, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Captain: Mitchell Marsh; Vice-Captain: Chris Woakes

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jason Roy, David Warner, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschange, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Captain: Moeen Ali; Vice-Captain: Adil Rashid

Squads:

England:

Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Tom Banton

Australia:

Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

Pitch and Weather Report:

England captain Eoin Morgan has specifically asked for turners at the Old Trafford. Therefore, the second one-dayer will see an additional influence of spinners.

Weather is expected to be favourable for cricket, with no chances of rain throughout the day.