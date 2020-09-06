England vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Dream11 prediction, playing XI, broadcast and live streaming details

The arch-rivals, England and Australia, will face each other in the second T20I of the three-match series at Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday (September 06).

The home team would be confident after they managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the series opener. Whereas, the visitors must be bracing themselves to take revenge.

England vs Australia, Probable XI:

England

It is expected that England would come up with an unchanged side in the second T20I. Tom Banton didn’t impress in the first match, but he has revealed in the past about his struggle to bat at the middle. Keeping in mind that he is a young lad, England would keep him in the playing XI.

The bowling attack of Eoin Morgan-led team looks well settled, especially after their successful attempt of defending the total in the first game.

Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Australia

Fans were surprised when they noticed Marcus Stoinis in the playing XI as a few days before the first match, head coach Justin Langer had stated that Stoinis’ best position is at the top of the order. However, on Friday evening, the Aussie all-rounder came down the order and was unable to take the tourists to victory.

Australia have options like Mitchell Marsh, who can replace Stoinis. But there’s a lesser probability of Marsh replacing Stoinis just after one game of the series.

Probable XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Aston Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Dawid Malan, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Captain: Dawid Malan; Vice Captain: David Warner.

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Dawid Malan, Glenn Maxwell, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar.

Captain: Jos Buttler; Vice Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Squads:

England: Jos Buttler(w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Joe Denly, Sam Curran, Sam Billings.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe.

Live telecast and streaming details:

Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the second T20I in the UK. Live streaming will be available on the SkySports website, SkyGo app and Now TV pass.

When it comes to Australia, Fox Cricket will broadcast the second T20I live, and the match can also be streamed live on Kayo Sport.

The other broadcasters for England vs Pakistan T20I series are:

India: Sony Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Bangladesh: BTV

Canada: DAZN

Middle-East and North Africa: OSN Sports

Pakistan: Sony Network

South Africa: Super Sports 2

Sri Lanka: Sony Six

USA: Willow TV

Zimbabwe: Super Sports 6

Indian cricket lovers can even stream the T20Is live on Sony Liv app and JioTV.