England’s Lauren Winfield comes up with a cheeky post for her partner Courtney Hill

England’s cricketer Lauren Winfield tied the knots with Courtney Hill earlier this year in March.

The couple were teammates at the Brisbane Heat in 2016 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). While Winfield is a constant presence for the England team, Courtney moved to another sport and now leads the Rhinos in the Women’s Super League.

Hill, however, once stated that she would be returning back to cricket in the near future since the rugby league is quite amateurish in England.

“I’m not going to write cricket off and cricket’s doing amazing things over here,” Hill said. “Given that rugby league is so amateur, I’m tempted to switch back, I’m going to be honest. Whether that’d be playing or coaching I really want to sink my teeth into that.”

‘6 months on…. Not divorced. well done us’

Meanwhile, Winfield took to Instagram to celebrate the six months of togetherness and wrote: “6 months on…. Not divorced. Well done us @corka22.”

Moreover, Winfield is currently plying her trade for the Northern Diamonds in the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, which marked the resumption of domestic cricket in England.

Earlier on August 29, the Yorkshire-born notched up a quickfire half-century to drive the Diamonds to a comfortable victory against Central Sparks. Chasing a paltry total of 145 in 50 overs, Winfield ( 72 runs off 71 balls) and Hollie Armitage (54 off 73 deliveries) combined 139 runs for the first wicket to guide their team across the finishing line.

Winfield, who was a member of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2017, has featured in 42 ODIs and 40 T20Is. She will also be captaining the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.