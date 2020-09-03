Fans left amused over Virat Kohli’s ‘pun-intended’ birthday message for Mohammed Shami

September 3 marks the birth anniversary of Mohammed Shami, who is one of the most prolific wicket-takers in world cricket.

Since making his debut for India in 2013 against Pakistan, Shami has picked up 336 international wickets in 137 games. He is an integral part of the five-pronged Indian pace attack, which is regarded as one of the best in the world currently.

Together, with Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian bowling lineup has never looked more formidable.

The sight of Shami going at full-throttle with the red-ball cricket is a treat for fast-bowling enthusiasts.

The Bengal speedster had a remarkable turnaround in his cricketing career last year, after a tumultuous period in his personal life in 2018.

With the backing of Indian captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, Shami has revived his career.

Now, on Shami’s 30th birthday, skipper Kohli posted a cryptic ‘pun intended’ wish on Twitter. “Happy b’day Shami @MdShami11 Mehnat aur bowling dono karte raho daba ke,” Kohli tweeted.

As soon as Kohli’s tweet surfaced, Twitterverse chimed in with some hilarious reactions.

Shami’s tumultuous personal life

Back in 2018, Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan made some startling revelations regarding the Indian international.

Hasin Jahan alleged Shami for having extra-marital affairs with several women. Some of his chats were also leaked on social media. Hasin Jahan even accused her former husband of match-fixing. However, Shami received a clean chit from the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

The Amroha-born is scheduled to take part in the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) representing the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the UAE.

He had earlier represented the Delhi Daredevils (now: Delhi Capitals) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.