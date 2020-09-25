From R Ashwin to Dinesh Karthik: Cricketing fraternity mourns veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s demise

Cricketers paid condolences to veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on social media.

SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away due to COVID-19 on Friday.

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, aged 74, passed away on Friday following coronavirus complications. The legendary singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare in the first week of August after testing positive for COVID-19.

On September 24, MGM Healthcare released a statement about SPB’s health, mentioning that SPB had been put on the ‘ maximal life support system’ after his health deteriorated.

SPB’s son SP Charan informed media in Chennai, stating: “SPB belongs to everyone. He will live on in his songs. My dad passed away at 1.04 pm.”

Balasubrahmanyam held a Guinness World record for singing over 40,000 songs in movies across 16 languages including Tamil, Telugu Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. SPB won six National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer, and the Government of India (GoI) had honoured him with prestigious Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is currently a part of Delhi Capitals (DC) squad in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, expressed his disappointment by terming 2020 as a worse year.

“Omg!! This year just gets worse by the day! #SPBalasubramaniam #RIP” tweeted Ashwin.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik seemed way too disappointed as he wrote back-to-back tweets. Karthik addressed SPB as one of the most versatile singers of Indian cinema.

“One of my favourite artist breathed his last today, and that’s the best way to describe you SPB sir,(an ARTIST). You were one of the best and most versatile singers in the history of Indian cinema. That’s the world will always remember you,” wrote Karthik.

One of my favourite artist breathed his last today and that's the best way to describe you SPB sir,(an ARTIST) . You were one of the best and most versatile singers in the history of Indian cinema. That's the world will always remember you.

Karthik further recalled the memory when he met the legendary singer and how the latter sang a song for him.

“It will remain a lifelong unfulfilled dream of mine. But now you’ve moved on to a better place. May his soul rest in peace I wish his family and friends and all his million fans like me all the strength to get through this.”

“For me personally, I remember coming to your house the one time, and you politely obliged me by singing a few lines of my favourite songs. Will never ever forget that day. SPB sir, am not gonna lie, I wanted to do that just once more, well, alas , it will remain lifelong.”

Former India internationals, Kris Srikkanth and VVS Laxman, paid their condolences to Balasubrahmanyam.

“Sad to hear the Demise of the legendary singer – SPB, his songs will echo through time, condolences to his family and close friends Folded hands! Om Shanti” wrote Srikanth on Twitter.

“Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #SPBalasubramanyam garu. My deepest Condolences to his family. His voice will always remain etched in our hearts. Om Shanti!” tweeted Laxman.

Here is how other members of the cricket fraternity reacted:

Mannin meedhu manidhanukkaasai

Manidhan meedhu mannukkaasai

Mann dhaan kadaisiyil jeikiradhu

