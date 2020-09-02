Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma turned 32 on Wednesday (September 02). The fast bowler from Delhi has been continuously impressing the fans, especially in Test format, ever since his debut in May 2007 against Bangladesh.

Ishant has so far played 97 Tests. He has picked up 297 wickets at an average of 32. In February, early this year, Ishant bagged a five-wicket haul against New Zealand to reach his 11th five-for in the longest format. By doing that, the right-arm seamer equalled former Indian speedster Zaheer Khan’s record of most five-wicket hauls.

Ishant is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Delhi Capitals (DC) group for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

The 32-year-old cricketer recently won the Arjuna award for his immense contribution to Indian cricket.

On his birthday, numerous fans and fellow cricketers poured in with their heartwarming wishes.

India captain Virat Kohli sent greetings to Ishant by posting a throwback picture of himself chilling out with pacer.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma expressed his best wishes for Ishant. Rohit even congratulated the fast-bowler for winning the Arjuna award.

The official Twitter handle of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Ishant’s five-wicket haul in the Pink-ball Test against Bangladesh.

🔹 97 Tests, ☝️ 297 wickets

🔹 #TeamIndia senior bowler 🇮🇳

🔹 Arjuna Awardee 👏 Happy Birthday, @ImIshant. Here's a recap of his phenomenal 5-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the Pink Ball Test. 📽️🙌

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra penned down a heartening note on Ishant’s birthday.

“It’s not often you see a young player and immediately know that he’s going to play for India. One look at the 18yo Ishant and you knew it’s only a matter of time before he dons the India colours. Talent took him to the top…hard work ensured longevity. Happy Birthday, @ImIshant,” wrote Aakash on Twitter.

Here is how other cricketers wished Ishant:

