Gautam Gambhir responds to Yuvraj Singh’s decision to come out of retirement

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) head Puneet Bali, last month, urged Yuvraj Singh to come out of his retirement and represent Punjab again for the upcoming season.

Yuvi’s recent move means that he will not be able to take part in any foreign T20 leagues. The Punjab cricketer had been part of Canada’s Global T20 League and Abu Dhabi’s T10 League in the past.

Moreover, Yuvi has been eyeing a place in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), after announcing his retirement from international and domestic cricket.

Yuvraj’s decision to come out of retirement and play for Punjab has raised many eyebrows, including former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Both Gambhir and Yuvraj helped India lift the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

“It’s his personal decision and each and everyone loves seeing Yuvi play. If he wants to play for Punjab so why not? You can’t force a cricketer to start or to end and if he wants to come back from retirement and play with motivation, he is most welcome,” Gambhir told Hindustan Times.

Earlier, Bali explained that Yuvi’s experience would help groom the youngsters in the side. Punjab has faced a migratory crisis of-late, with Manan Vohra and Barinder Saran representing Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Jivanjot Singh and Taruwar Kohli are donning the jerseys of Chattisgarh and Meghalaya, respectively.

Yuvraj’s statement

“I was done with domestic cricket, though I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI. But I also couldn’t ignore Mr Bali’s request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks, and it was almost as if I didn’t even have to make a conscious decision in the end. As things stand now, I will be playing only T20s if I get the nod. But who knows, let’s see,” Yuvraj told Cricbuzz.