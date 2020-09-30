Glenn Maxwell’s fiancee Vini shuts down a troll asking her to ditch the Aussie star

Vini Raman hits back at the Instagram user asking her to part ways with Glenn Maxwell.

Maxwell appreciates his fiancee's reply.

Australian star cricketer Glenn Maxwell got engaged to his long time girlfriend Vini Raman on March 17 this year. Even some fascinating pictures from their engagement ceremony had gone viral on social media as the family members of Glenn were spotted wearing the traditional attire of India.

Last week, Vini took to Instagram to share an adorable picture featuring Glenn and herself. The picture soon garnered a lot of likes and comments from her fans. However, a user didn’t like Vini being with the Aussie all-rounder and asked her to leave her fiance and settle with some Indian guy.

Seeing this hateful comment, Vini decided to hit back at the troller and replied to him stating that it’s her choice about whom she wishes to spend her life with regardless of his colour and nationality. She further slammed the user saying an opinion of a faceless person won’t make any difference to her life.

“So, I normally don’t respond to comments like these as I know trolls do it just to get attention. But a 6-month lockdown has left me with plenty of time to educate ignorant morons. Loving someone of different skin colour doesn’t make you a sell out. Loving a white person doesn’t mean I’m embarrassed to be an Indian. Loving a white person is my choice and I shouldn’t have to worry about what others will think,” Vini wrote in reply.

Appreciating his fiancee, Maxwell, who is currently plying his trade for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020, praised Vini for being brave and giving it back to the social-media trolls.

“Proud of you. Some people are just genuinely pathetic!” Glenn wrote in his Instagram story.