Ian Bell announces retirement from professional cricket

Ian Bell, the former England middle-order batsman, will retire from professional cricket at the end of the 2020 domestic season.

“It’s true when they say you know when the time’s right, and unfortunately, my time is now,” the 38-year-old said in a statement.

“While my hunger and enthusiasm for the sport that I love remain as strong as ever, my body simply can’t keep up with the demands of the game to the standard of which I expect of myself.”

England fans will best remember Bell for being part of the side which reclaimed the Ashes in 2005. Overall, he lifted the urn on four more occasions during a Test career which yielded 7,727 runs and 22 centuries.

The 38-year-old played 118 Tests, 161 one-day internationals and eight T20Is for England between 2004 and 2015.

Across his first-class career, Bell has scored 20,300 runs at an average of 43.46, with 57 hundreds.

“Won trophies with my boyhood club”: Bell

“It’s been an absolute privilege and honour to fulfil my boyhood dream of playing for both England and Warwickshire. As a child, to play just once for either would have been enough for me, but to do so for the past 22 years is more than I could have ever wished for,” he added.

“To have spent my entire career and won trophies with my boyhood club is something both myself and my family are enormously proud of. To everyone associated with the club; the staff, players, fans and anyone I’ve worked with during this time: thank you.”

Bell added that he has decided to renege on a recent new deal because he “couldn’t disrespect the club I love by being unable to play to the level they deserve.”