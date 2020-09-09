ICC T20I Rankings: Dawid Malan leapfrogs Babar Azam to acquire the top spot

England middle-order batsman Dawid Malan has grabbed the No.1 position in the latest released ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after a prolific home series against Australia. Malan with 129 runs in three matches was the top-run scorer of the series.

With the help of Malan’s sublime form, England managed to beat Australia 2-1. The 33-year-old has progressed four slots to replace Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who was at No.1 spot.

Apart from Malan, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler have also improved their rankings. Bairstow has gained three places to reach a career-best 19th position while Buttler has moved from 40th to 28th spot.

For Australia, skipper Aaron Finch’s 125 runs in the three-match leg have helped him retain the third position. Meanwhile, Indian talisman KL Rahul, who was at the second spot among the top 10 batsmen, fell down to the fourth place. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has moved up one slot to reach the ninth position.

🎉 Dawid Malan rises to No.1 🎉 The England batsman, who topped the run-scoring charts in the #ENGvAUS series, has jumped four places on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Rankings 🔥

— ICC (@ICC) September 9, 2020

When it comes to bowling, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has gained two slots to reach seventh position after finishing the series as the most successful bowler with six wickets.

Australia left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has retained his third position in the list led by Rashid Khan.

Kane Richardson has moved up two places to reach the tenth position whereas Tabraiz Shamsi has gained one slot to grab the fourth spot.

Mitchell Starc grew seven places to acquire 18th spot, while Mark Wood has moved up 41 slots to reach the 79th position.

↗️ Adil Rashid 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

↘️ Adam Zampa 🇦🇺 Contrasting fortunes for the England and Australia leg-spinners in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Rankings for bowlers. pic.twitter.com/yfhYtTq0hI — ICC (@ICC) September 9, 2020



Among the all-rounders, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell has earned one slot to capture the second position in the list headed by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi. Maxwell has replaced Zimbabwe’s, Sean Williams.