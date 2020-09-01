Ahead of every season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), team combinations are often the most discussed subject among cricketing fandoms. While for fans, it might be just another way of passing the time, for franchises, the topic often sparks rage, fury and incessant debate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), just like every year, has assembled a star-studded squad. It would be interesting to watch the combination they throw in for the tournament.

The Bangalore-based franchise bagged an explosive opener, Aaron Finch, after paying a hefty sum of INR 4.4 crore.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel used to open the innings for RCB. But with the inclusion of Finch in the squad, they might have to shift the batting order.

In his recent interview to Danish Sait, team director Mike Hesson answered this burning question but chose not to reveal much about the same.

“It’s really interesting, I did a couple of hours of press conference but never talked about where Virat is batting or where Aaron finch is gonna bat or they’re opening the batting together,” Hesson said.

‘We want to keep our opponents guessing’

Hesson, who was formerly the head coach of New Zealand, further added that he would not be revealing the batting line-up or other strategies until the playing XI for the first match is ready.

“We wanna keep some of those things up our sleeves in terms of where we use players. We know we’re going to be asked many questions about who’s going to bat where… You just have to wait. We’re well aware of what we want but we also wanna keep our opposition guessing,” Hesson concluded.

Meanwhile, the 2020 edition of the much-awaited cash-rich league will bowl-out from September 19, and the final will be played on November 10.