IPL 2020: AB de Villiers jokingly asks RCB captain Virat Kohli to utilize his services with the ball

The versatility of AB de Villiers has fascinated many sports enthusiasts over the years. From hockey to swimming, and lawn tennis to rugby, AB has excelled in several forms of sport.

The Proteas ace has stepped in whenever the team required him the most. For the South African team, AB has proved to be a master batsman, a gun-fielder, a reliable wicketkeeper, and often experimented by trying out his arms with the ball.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), would need the services of the batting maestro more than ever.

During a recent interaction, De Villiers has revealed about asking captain Virat Kohli about utilizing his services with the ball, if needed.

“I’ve always joked with Virat (Kohli) and I told him two nights ago, ‘If you need me with the ball in hand, I’ll be there’. I’ve never been a great bowler but I love toying around and keeping things fresh out there,” De Villiers said during an episode of the Bold Diaries.

De Villiers has been one of the marquee cricketers for RCB since penning down a deal with the franchise in 2011. Much like his international career, his IPL tenure has been bereft of a title.

Not used to conditions in UAE: AB de Villiers

Deeper into the conversation, De Villiers talked about the challenges while playing on the surfaces of UAE.

“I’m not used to these conditions, and it reminds me of a Test we played in July in Chennai. Viru (Virender Sehwag) scored a hundred, and the humidity is similar to that. It seems to be getting better. It’ll definitely play a part, and it’s important to save that energy for the last part of innings.” the 36-year-old recalled.

IPL 2020 will be the first time the Indian cricketers will be back in a major competitive atmosphere after the pandemic hiatus.

De Villiers believed that the enforced break should make the players hungry and in turn, increase the quality of cricket.

“In the 3TC game, I faced some of the best bowling I’ve ever faced. The guys are so hungry to play cricket that you might see levelling up. Now the guys are coming back with this rediscovered energy and love for the game,” De Villiers concluded.