IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar explains why Harbhajan Singh’s absence won’t hurt CSK

Before the start of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings(CSK) received a couple of major blows with the departure of veterans, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

After a ten-season long stint with Mumbai Indians (MI), Bhajji switched camps with rivals CSK. He was part of CSK’s triumphant campaign in the 2018 edition of the IPL.

Overall, the MS Dhoni-led side has won three IPL titles, thus far.

Now, former Indian cricketer, Ajit Agarkar, has explained why the absence of Harbhajan won’t hurt CSK.

“Well, we have seen when they went to the auction, they already had enough spin. You’ve seen in Chennai when they play, they rely so much on spin because of the conditions. Harbhajan Singh, obviously, that kind of experience, the quality that you lose, it is going to be a loss, but I think CSK have a lot more cover in that department at least as far as spin is concerned,” Agarkar said on Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Rich spin-bowling reserves in CSK camp

CSK is blessed with deep reserves in the spin bowling department, with the likes of Mitchell Santner, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir and rookie R Sai Kishore in their ranks.

Further, CSK offered INR 6.75 crores for the services of former Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) spinner, Piyush Chawla in the 2020 IPL auctions.

“They have got Piyush Chawla as well that they have brought in. This year they have got Tahir, Santner, so they have got enough spin and they will be hoping that the conditions are in their favour what they get in Chennai, which is a little bit of turn, then those spinners come into play,” the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

CSK will face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener, scheduled on September 19 at Abu Dhabi.