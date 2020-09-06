IPL 2020: Complete schedule and players list for Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals (DC), earlier known as Delhi Daredevils, are the only side who have never made it to the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, DC had a good season last year as they made it to the playoffs.

The Capitals will kickstart their IPL 13 journey against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on September 20 in Dubai. DC will play seven matches in Dubai, four in Abu Dhabi, and three in Sharjah.

When it comes to the team, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are a crucial part of DC. They have also traded Ajinkya Rahane from Kings XI Punjab into their squad to strengthen their batting unit.

The spin duo of Amit Mishra and Axar Patel will be lethal especially after the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin. Pace department will be handled by Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Delhi Capitals’ fixtures for IPL 2020:

All times local (GMT – 5:30):

September 20 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: DELHI CAPITALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

September 25 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs DELHI CAPITALS

September 29 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: DELHI CAPITALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 3 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: DELHI CAPITALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 5 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 9 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 11 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: MUMBAI INDIANS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 14 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: DELHI CAPITALS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 17 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: DELHI CAPITALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 20 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: KINGS XI PUNJAB vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 24 – 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 27 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 31 – 3:30 PM, Dubai: DELHI CAPITALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

November 2 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: DELHI CAPITALS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Delhi Capitals’ squad:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav (uncapped), Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande (uncapped).