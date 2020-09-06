IPL 2020: Complete schedule and players list for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the upcoming 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta co-owned Kings XI Punjab will begin their IPL campaign against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on September 20.

IPL 2020 will begin on September 19 in Abu Dhabi with the opener being a repeat of the IPL 2019 final – reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

KXIP will play nine matches in Dubai, three in Sharjah and two in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, the franchise traded their captain for last two seasons, Ravichandran Ashwin, to Delhi Capitals (DC). KL Rahul has been appointed as the new skipper of the team.

In the auction, KXIP bolstered their bowling department by adding Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and Ishan Porel for a total of 11.7 crores. Meanwhile, Ashwin’s departure also meant an addition of Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham via trade. But Punjab’s most important addition was the return of Glenn Maxwell who was roped in for INR 10.75 crore.

Kings XI Punjab’s squad:

KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

Kings XI Punjab’s fixtures for IPL 2020:

All times local (GMT – 5:30):