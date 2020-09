IPL 2020: Complete schedule and players list for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Meanwhile, IPL Governing Council has announced the full fixtures of the 13th season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will start their IPL 13 campaign against reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 23 at Abu Dhabi. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will play a maximum of eight games in Abu Dhabi followed by three matches in both Dubai and Sharjah.

The two-time champions will once again be the favourites of IPL 2020. The likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Pat Cummins will be the key players for Knight Riders in IPL 13.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ full fixtures for IPL 2020:

September 23 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

September 26 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

September 30 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 3 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: DELHI CAPITALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 7 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 10 – 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: KINGS XI PUNJAB vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 12 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 16 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: MUMBAI INDIANS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 18 – 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 21 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 24 – 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 26 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 29 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

November 1 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad:

Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Praveen Tambe, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy.