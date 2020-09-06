IPL 2020: Complete schedule and players list for Mumbai Indians

Reigning champions, Mumbai Indians, will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 at Abu Dhabi. The BCCI released the much-awaited schedule of the cash-rich tournament on Sunday.
This year, MI will be without Lasith Malinga as the Sri Lankan speedster has opted out of the competition citing personal reasons. He has been replaced by Australia’s James Pattinson.
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that the Rohit Sharma-led side will most likely be the champions again.
“Well, Mumbai Indians look like they are going to be champions again. They are one of my top two teams going into this year’s IPL in UAE this year,” Hogg said on his Youtube channel.
“The reason for this is that they have got a good top four, they also have good allrounders and their bowling attack is stable led by two geniuses with the new ball, and in death overs – Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.
“Also, the allrounder Hardik Pandya. He is looking to get back into cricket after a long time off due to injury. He’s also got a baby on the way as well. I just think those things will give him extra energy and he will become man of the tournament in the UAE.”
Mumbai Indians’ squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare.
Mumbai Indians’ fixtures for IPL 2020:
All times local (GMT – 5:30):
- September 19 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: MUMBAI INDIANS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
- September 23 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs MUMBAI INDIANS
- September 28 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs MUMBAI INDIANS
- October 1 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: KINGS XI PUNJAB vs MUMBAI INDIANS
- October 4 – 3:30 PM, Sharjah: MUMBAI INDIANS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
- October 6 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: MUMBAI INDIANS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS
- October 11 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: MUMBAI INDIANS vs DELHI CAPITALS
- October 16 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: MUMBAI INDIANS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
- October 18 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: MUMBAI INDIANS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB
- October 23 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS
- October 25 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS
- October 28 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: MUMBAI INDIANS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE
- October 31 – 3:30 PM, Dubai: DELHI CAPITALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS
- November 3 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs MUMBAI INDIANS