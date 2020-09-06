IPL 2020: Complete schedule and players list for Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 journey against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 22 at Sharjah. On Sunday (September 06), the IPL Governing Council released the much-awaited full schedule of the lucrative league.

After the IPL 2020 auction, Rajasthan purchased Robin Uthappa and Jaydev Unadkat for INR 3 crore each, while uncapped Mumbai player Yashasvi Jaiswal was bought for INR 2.40 crore. Yashaswi was the hero for India at the U-19 World Cup held in January-February this year.

England all-rounder Tom Curran, who earlier played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, was roped in for INR 1 crore. Another medium-pacer included in Rajasthan squad was Aussie star, Andrew Tye.

The likes of Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Varun Aaron were retained ahead of the auctions.

Royals won the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008 under the captaincy of Shane Warne.

Rajasthan Royals’ full fixtures for IPL 2020:

All times local (GMT – 5:30):

September 22 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

September 27 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

September 30 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 3 – 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 6 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: MUMBAI INDIANS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 9 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 11 – 3:30 PM, Dubai: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 14 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: DELHI CAPITALS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 17 – 3:30 PM, Dubai: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 19 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 22 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 25 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 30 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: KINGS XI PUNJAB vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

November 1 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Rajasthan Royals’ squad:

Steve Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.