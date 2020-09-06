IPL 2020: Complete schedule and players list for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

The three-times Indian Premier League (IPL) finalist Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 21 in Dubai.

Virat Kohli & Co. will then take on Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in their second and third matches respectively, before moving to Abu Dhabi for their fourth game on October 3.

During the IPL auctions in December last year, teams had gone through many changes, and RCB was one of them. The Challengers roped in Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana and Josh Philippe among many others.

They recently announced Adam Zampa as the replacement for Kane Richardson, who has opted out of the tournament to be with his pregnant wife.

Former South Africa international AB de Villiers could keep wickets for RCB in the 13th season of IPL, their head coach Simon Katich said on Wednesday.

“Obviously we’ve had a lot of discussions around the makeup of our team. AB has kept wickets in South Africa before so I’m sure that will be a topic for discussion. But what is the right balance in these conditions will also come into play. He’s got a huge role to play for us, given the number of performances over the years for RCB and South Africa,” Katich said.

RCB’s squad:

Virat Kohli (c), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB’s fixtures for IPL 2020:

All times local (GMT – 5:30):