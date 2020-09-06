IPL 2020: Complete schedule and players list for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 21 In Dubai. Sunrisers will end their league phase with a match against reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 3 in Sharjah.

The Orange Army have one IPL title to their name as they defeated RCB in 2016 under the inspiring leadership of David Warner.

Ahead of the IPL 2020 auction, SRH had released five players, including two overseas players – Martin Guptill and Shakib Al Hasan.

With Warner, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey, Sunrisers have a pretty strong batting unit. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi strengthen their bowling attack.

SRH will play eight games in Dubai, while three matches in Abu Dhabi. Similarly, they will play three of their league fixtures in Sharjah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fixtures for IPL 2020:

All times local (GMT – 5:30):

September 21 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: SUNRISERS HYDERABADvs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

September 26 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

September 29 – 7:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: DELHI CAPITALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 2 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 4 – 3:30 PM, Sharjah: MUMBAI INDIANS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 8 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 11 – 3:30 PM, Dubai: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 13 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 18 – 3:30 PM, Abu Dhabi: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 22 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 24 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: KINGS XI PUNJAB vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 27 – 7:30 PM, Dubai: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 31 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

November 3 – 7:30 PM, Sharjah: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs MUMBAI INDIANS

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s squad:

David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep.