IPL 2020: Cricket world goes bonkers over KL Rahul’s century against RCB

Rahul became the fastest Indian batsman to complete 2000 IPL runs.

The KXIP skipper scored a tremendous century against RCB on Thursday.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul exhibited top-quality batting as he bulldozed the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Rahul became the first player to smash a century in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He just took 62 deliveries to reach the distinctive landmark.

The Karnataka stalwart clobbered Shivam Dube for 23 runs in the last over to take his team’s total go past 200. Rahul, scored 132 off 69 deliveries to achieve the highest score ever by a captain and an Indian in the history of IPL.

Not only this, but the wicket-keeper batsman also broke the record of scoring most runs for KXIP in an IPL inning. The previous record was held by former India international Virender Sehwag who had scored 122 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2014.

Rahul surpassed Sachin Tendulkar

Apart from scoring the magnificent ton, Rahul also etched his name in the history books by becoming the fastest Indian batsman to complete 2000 runs in the cash-rich league.

Rahul took 60 innings to score 2000 runs to surpass batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved the feat in 63 innings.

The 28-year-old had made his IPL debut for RCB back in 2013. He then moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2014 for two seasons. In 2016, Rahul was again back with RCB.

Rahul had to miss out the 2017 edition due to injury, and Punjab roped him in the 2018 player auction for a staggering amount of INR 11 crore. Rahul had a pretty good time in KXIP. He scored 659 runs in his first season and followed it up with 593 in the second season.

