IPL 2020: CSK gives sarcastic reply when a fan asks about vice-captaincy in Suresh Raina’s absence

Three-time winners and the most popular club in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was the first team to arrive in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They were slated to commence their training session after completing self-isolation norms.

Their campaign for IPL 2020 was derailed last week after 13 members of their contingent were tested positive for coronavirus.

Out of the 13 diagnosed, two of them were found out to be players, namely, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaekwad.

CSK received another major blow with the departure of their vice-captain Suresh Raina. ‘China Thala’ has been amongst the all-time leading run-getters in the history of the IPL.

Raina cited personal reasons to pull out of the 13th season of the IPL. Now, CSK is left with a huge void at the number three slot as well as the position of vice-captain.

One of the fans on Twitter recently posed a question of vice-captaincy in front of CSK’s social media handle. ‘Leo who is our Vice Captain now? @ChennaiIPL‘ asked the fan.

To which, CSK’s Twitter handle had an apt response. ‘Wise captain irukke bayam yen?,” which can be translated to “Why fear when we have a ‘wise captain’?”

Wise captain irukke bayam yen? 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 2, 2020



Raina’s possible return to the UAE

A lot has been talked about the issues emerging from the CSK camp, especially after the prima donna statement from the owner, N Srinivasan.

Raina, on Wednesday opened up about the criticism made by the former BCCI and ICC President regarding the matter.

“Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 crore and walk away without a solid reason. I might have retired from international cricket but I’m still young and I am looking forward to playing for them in the IPL for the next 4-5 years,” said Raina.

Raina further indicated a possible return into action in IPL 2020. “I’ve been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again,” he concluded.