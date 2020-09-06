IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals (DC) unveils their new jersey for 13th season

  • As compared to their previous kit, the IPL 2020 jersey is of a lighter shade with the tiger emblem in the background.
  • DC also announced JSW Group as their principal sponsor for IPL 2020.
Delhi Capitals (Pic Source: Twitter)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) have unveiled the new look of their jersey ahead of the 13th season of the tournament.


DC took on Twitter to make the announcement. They unveiled the jersey through a video clip which featured players like Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma among the others.

“Dial 1-800-ROAR-MACHA for all the feels. Presenting to you, our jersey for IPL 2020 #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli,” the Delhi franchise captioned their video.


In continuation with the new look of the franchise which can be found in the logo characterized by the three tigers, the new jersey has incorporated tiger stripes in a cool light blue shade.

Delhi Capitals’ principal sponsors

DC owner Parth Jindal is also the Managing Director (MD) of different ventures by the JSW group. This year, JSW Group will be the title sponsors for Delhi Capitals, which is also the co-owner of the franchise.


Earlier, air-conditioner brand Daikin was serving as the principal sponsors for the franchise. The air-conditioner manufacturing brand pulled out ahead of IPL 2020, and JSW grabbed the deal at a discounted rate.

“JSW got a slight discount over what Daikin was paying because of no ticket sales, no meet and greet. But we’ll be showcasing our steel, cement and paints brands during IPL and we will be advertising also on Star and Hotstar,”  Jindal said in a press release.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is all set to take place from September 19 to November 10. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host all the matches this year; at three different venues: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

