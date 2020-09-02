IPL 2020: ‘Don’t run Raina?’ – Fans dig out Jofra Archer’s prophetic tweets for CSK veteran Suresh Raina

  • Twitterati dug out Archer's tweet predicting Raina's departure from the UAE.
  • N Srinivasan takes a U-turn on his "prima donna" statement about Raina.
Jofra Archer’s prophetic remarks on Twitter have often drawn him comparison to the sixteenth-century French astrologer Nostradamus. Whether it’s the deflation in oil prices, the lockdown due to COVID-19, or any cricketing actions in future, the Barbados-born has got a tweet for every occasion.


In one such instance, the netizens dug out Archer’s timeline and, unsurprisingly, found a tweet from 2014 predicting the recent fiasco involving Suresh Raina and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management.

Raina has pulled out his name from the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to personal reasons. He flew back to India a few days ago.


The Twitterati spotted a couple of tweets fittingly relevant to the present context.

Here are the tweets:

‘CSK will stand by Raina in tough time’

Meanwhile, N Srinivasan, former BCCI President and CSK owner, has come up with clarification regarding his ‘prima donna’ statement on Raina.


“These boys, they’re family. they’ve been family for over a decade now. when I said ‘cricketers are like prima donnas’, it wasn’t in a negative sense. a prima donna is the lead singer in an opera. similarly, cricketers are always at the forefront of an exercise like this,” Srinivasan said to Times of India.

Srinivasan further remarked that the team management offers unconditional support to the former India cricketer.

“Raina’s contribution to the CSK franchise has been phenomenal through the years. It is important to understand what Suresh is going through right now and give him space. The franchise will always stand by him and he has our complete support during these times of distress.” Srinivasan added.


Raina has been with the Chennai-based franchise since the inception of the tournament. In the IPL career spanning across a decade, the southpaw has amassed 5368 runs in 193 matches at a tremendous strike rate of 137.14.

