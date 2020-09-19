IPL 2020: Fans left guessing as ‘unsold’ Alzarri Joseph bowls in Mumbai Indians practice session

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are facing their arch-rival Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday (September 19). Both sides have locked horns in 28 matches so far where MI are ahead with 17-11 lead over ‘Yellow Army’.

While CSK are without their mainstay batsman Suresh Raina and veteran bowler Harbhajan Singh, MI will miss the presence of leading wicket-taker Lasith Malinga. The Rohit Sharma-led side have signed James Pattinson as a replacement for Malinga

Still, it seems like something is fishy in their camp as recently West Indies pacer Alzarri Joesph was spotted in MI’s practice sessions.

Joseph had a remarkable debut in IPL as he registered the best ever figures in the history of the cash-rich league. The victims were Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), against whom, the right-armer picked 6/12 and etched his name into the record books.

A day before their season opener, Mumbai posted a video of Chris Lynn’s interview on social media.

The fans were surprised to witness Joseph in the video as he was released by MI ahead of the IPL 2020 auctions. Some users also reckoned that Joseph is there as a net bowler.

Here is how netizens reacted:

What is alzarri joseph doing here? https://t.co/sZlAOnWVxf — Anvesh NTR (@Tarakforlife) September 18, 2020

What is alazari Joseph doing in the squad 😱😱😱 — chay (@chayambati) September 18, 2020

Is Alzarri Joseph in the video — Anwar khan Mohammad (@iamAnwar_Khan) September 18, 2020

Alzarri Joseph is with Mumbai Indians camp in the UAE as a net bowler. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 18, 2020

Alzarri Joseph is with Mumbai Indians camp in the UAE as a net bowler. pic.twitter.com/vV34o0uAr8 — abhi (@imabhi454) September 18, 2020