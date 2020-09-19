IPL 2020: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma – Here are the captains of all teams and their respective salaries

The 2020 edition of the much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin with a mouth-watering season-opener between the reigning champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

This is going to be the 13th season of the cash-rich league. In retrospect, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the tournament has revolutionised the game of cricket in numerous aspects.

The league has turned so many of the casual viewers into an ardent fan, bolstered the finance of the apex cricketing board, and also increased the salary of the players have grown by multiple folds.

The captains are often the highest earner of their respective franchises.

Virat Kohli is the most expensive skipper of the league. He has been captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from the last eight seasons. Kohli is also the most expensive cricketer in the history of IPL. The Delhi-lad takes a whopping INR 17 crore for every season.

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni rank second in the list as both of them earn just two crores less than the current Indian skipper.

With a record four championship titles under his belt, Rohit is the most successful captain of the tournament.

Steve Smith and David Warner are only two foreigners to lead a franchise in the IPL. Warner will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) this year while Smith became Rajasthan Royals’ captain after Ajinkya Rahane failed to deliver last year.

Let’s take a look at the captains and their respective salaries: