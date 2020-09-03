IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir names the player who should bat at No. 3 for CSK in Suresh Raina’s absence

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were scheduled to commence their training session after fulfilling self-isolation norms. But unfortunately, they were hit by a few successive blows.

First, as many as thirteen members of the CSK contingent, including Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaekwad, were diagnosed positive for coronavirus test.

Then, CSK’s batting mainstay, Suresh Raina surprised one and all with his decision to pull out off IPL 2020, citing personal reasons.

Now, former Indian opener, Gautam Gambhir, has named the player who should bat at number three for CSK, and it is none other than MS Dhoni.

“It will be a good opportunity for MS Dhoni to come and bat at No. 3,” Gambhir said on Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Both Raina and Dhoni have been the core of CSK’s batting lineup at the number three and four respectively for several years.

Raina’s absence from CSK’s lineup leaves a colossal void in the number three slot.

“Dhoni has been away from the game for the last one year, so he would end up getting a lot more balls to face and then he can actually play the anchor innings as well which he has been doing for India for the last couple of years,” Gambhir added.

Great opportunity for someone like MS Dhoni: Gambhir

The last time Dhoni appeared in a competitive match was during the 2019 ICC World Cup in England. It has been well over a year since Dhoni had an outing in a high-octane environment.

“So, MS Dhoni at No. 3 and then they have got depth with Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, all those guys they can come in,” the cricketer-turned-politician reckoned.

“So, I think it is going to be a great opportunity for someone like MS Dhoni and I am sure he is going to relish that. Also, Suresh Raina not being there, you want to have some experienced player batting at No. 3, so it could be MS Dhoni now,” Gambhir concluded.