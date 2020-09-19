IPL 2020: Here are the winners of CSK’s award ceremony

Just after a few hours, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season-opener of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The franchise organised a grand lunch for all its players and support staff, and even bestowed them with awards for their immense contribution to the team.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni was bestowed with a ‘golden cap’ for leading the team through thick and thin, ever since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Dhoni has led the Super Kings to three championship titles.

“Our customary pre-season dinner turned into a memorable lunch this time and our Lions walked away with some Super Duper Awards. #Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019,” tweeted CSK.

#Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019.



Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson, who was among the most consistent performers for CSK last season, was also commemorated with an outstanding award.

Watto Man for giving his sweat and blood on the field for the #yellove cause.

Bravo, Jadeja and Tahir were honoured with a special prize

Dwayne Bravo recently achieved a herculean wicket of surpassing the 500-wicket mark, and he was acknowledged by the CSK management for his terrific achievement.

“Champion Bravo joined from his room to take one for becoming the first bowler to scale Mount 500 wickets in T20 history,” the franchise tweeted.

Champion Bravo joined from his room to take one for becoming the first bowler to scale Mount 500 wickets in T20 history.



All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was honoured for his unparalleled contribution to the club.

Sir Jaddu for being the most successful left-arm spinner in the IPL.

South African leggie Imran Tahir, also known as ‘Parasakthi Express’, became the only second spinner to win purple cap last year. CSK recognised his effort and awarded him with memorabilia.

Parasakthi Express for bagging the Purple Cap in 2019, also the most wickets in an edition by any spinner. Had he not been quarantining we could have seen him sprint to Abu Dhabi already