IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen names the best young Indian talent and his favourite franchise

Former England cricketer, Kevin Pietersen, has lavished praises for the young Indian talents which emerge out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) each year.

Amidst the plethora of capable youngsters who take part in the IPL, one name which has stood out for Pietersen is Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) prized possession, Shubman Gill.

“It’s always exciting to watch some of the incredible young talent that comes out of India during the IPL,” Pietersen told Betway.

“One that I can’t wait to see again is Shubman Gill, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, the fourth-favourites to win this year’s competition,” he added.

Moreover, the Punjab batsman has been unlucky regarding featuring in the senior team regularly, despite consistent performances.

“He is a young opening batsman who I thought was very unlucky to miss out on the India squad for the World Cup in England after a brilliant 2019 IPL. He averaged more than 30 as a 19-year-old during that competition. I think he’s definitely somebody that we will be watching on our television screens for a long time,” the 40-year old reckoned.

Gill’s name came into prominence during India’s iconic 2018 U19 World Cup win in New Zealand. Since then he has been a regular part of India ‘A’ setup.

The classy right-handed batsman would be looking forward to grabbing a few eyeballs yet again in the upcoming season of IPL.

“He’s got all the shots. He can play classical cricket, but he has the ability to turn it on and hit sixes at will. He’s young, entertaining and I think he’s got a bright future,” the cricketer-turned-commentator went on to state.

KP names his favourite IPL franchise

Over the years, KP has been working with IPL in close quarters. First, as a player and then as a commentator.

He represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), back in 2009. The flamboyant batsman then made a move to Delhi Capitals (DC), before making his final appearance in the IPL, donning the jersey of Rising Pune Supergiant.

Further, Pietersen tagged DC as his favourite franchise of all time and revealed that he played his best cricket in IPL for the Daredevils (now: Capitals).

“The Delhi Capitals are a favourite of mine. I had my best IPL years at Delhi. I love the ownership structure, and I am still very close to them now. I also had some of my best innings with Delhi and enjoyed a great rapport with the fans of the franchise. ‘I’d really love them to turn a corner and for everybody to fire this year,” Pietersen concluded.