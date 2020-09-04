IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen teases Virat Kohli on Instagram; RCB captain gives it back

Virat Kohli, Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, is always at the centre of attention. He was at it once again as comments came pouring in after he shared a glimpse of his practice-session from Dubai in the lead up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen didn’t seem quite happy with Kohli’s attempt to play a defensive shot in the nets. As Kohli posted a picture of him presenting a dead bat to one of the deliveries, Pietersen reminded the RCB skipper that he was preparing for an upcoming T20 tournament and not a Test match.

Pietersen teased Virat Kohli, saying: “Get on with it please! T20 not a Test Match!”.

The Indian star was quick to give it back to KP, writing, “You seem bored mate. Get onto the bike again.”

Harry Kane lauded Virat for his football skills

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur striker and a close friend of Virat, Harry Kane, lauded the cricketer for his football skills. Kane commented, “Nice technique right there.”

To this, Kohli replied that as it is coming from a legend like Kane, then this must be a legit observation. Virat replied, “haha thanks mate. Coming from a technically gifted player like yourself, I know it’s legit observation.”

Virat and his RCB teammates have been having some intense training sessions in Dubai. RCB are training in batches to ensure safety in the wake of the novel coronavirus. All the eight teams are adhering to strict safety protocols laid out by the BCCI in its elaborate Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for IPL 2020.