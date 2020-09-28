IPL 2020, Match 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

Virat Kohli-led RCB take on Mumbai Indians in Match 10 of IPL 2020 on Monday.

Inclusion of Chris Morris in RCB's playing XI is still doubtful.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tenth match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Monday (September 28). Both the teams are on two points at the moment with one win and one loss each after their respective first two games in the 13th season.

It is still not clear whether RCB will have the services of South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who sat out of the first two games due to a side strain. MI, on the other hand, are unlikely to tinker with their team composition.

Pitch Report

Though the pitch on offer in Dubai is a decent one to bat on, there is a lot of help for the bowlers as well.

The batsmen have often tried to bide their time in the middle while setting themselves for the long haul with Prithvi Shaw doing it to perfection for Delhi Capitals in the previous game.

As dew comes into play later in the game, both teams would look to chase with 165 being a very competitive total at this venue.

Playing combinations

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Joshua Philippe, Dale Steyn/Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Head to Head

Played: 27 | RCB Won: 9 | MI Won: 18 | NR: 0

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Surya Kumar Yadav, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal, Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: AB de Villiers

Squads

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa.

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.