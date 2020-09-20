IPL 2020, Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL campaign against KL Rahul-lead KXIP on September 20.

With dew coming into play later in the game, the toss could play a crucial factor in Dubai.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in the second match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on Sunday (September 20).

Both the teams have never been able to slot themselves as the heavyweights or favourites in the tournament’s history. Team balance, amongst the other things, is what they have missed a lot in the past. Despite boasting some limited-over superstars, a team cannot be termed complete unless it strikes the right combination.

DC vs KXIP, Probable XI:

Delhi Capitals

The Capitals have a couple of calls to make regarding their foreign players, but the rest of the team picks itself. The top four should consist entirely of Indian players, with the batting position of Ajinkya Rahane being the only question. The inform all-rounder Marcus Stoinis should get him a nod ahead of Keemo Paul in the pecking order.

Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma should make it to the playing XI, but they will have to choose between Shemron Hetmyer and Alex Carey.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shemron Hetmyer/Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab

KXIP’s playing XI isn’t that easy to pick with them having a huge overseas player dilemma. Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell are more assured picks, but four players will be vying for the remaining two overseas spots. While Jimmy Neesham might be excluded, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan and Sheldon Cottrell will all battle it out for a place in the side.

Sarfaraz Khan and Karun Nair too should clash for a place in the middle order.

Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan/Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Jordan/Sheldon Cottrell.

Pitch report

The expectation from the Dubai track is to be slow and low not only in the second game but throughout the tournament. The ball will skid a tad bit under the lights and should come onto the bat nicely. However, the fast bowlers will have a role at the start.

There will be no respite for the players from the heat even after the sunset, and their durability will certainly be put to test.

DC vs KXIP Head to Head

Played: 24 | KXIP Won: 14 | DC Won: 10

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Ravichandran Ashwin

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman

Captain: Glenn Maxwell, Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Squads:

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant (wk), Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin.