IPL 2020, Match 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI

SRH will be taking on RCB in the Match 3 of IPL 2020 on Monday.

David Warner replaced Kane Williamson as SRH captain while Virat Kohli continues to lead RCB.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Monday (September 21).

Both teams are laden with star-studded players and equally celebrated personnel in the coaching hierarchy. Mike Hesson and Simon Katich were roped in by RCB to instil a fresh vibe and winning spirit in the squad, while SRH appointed Trevor Bayliss as the head coach of the team.

Virat Kohli is an astute leader who knows the art of leading from the front. But he has left a lot to be desired when it comes to IPL.

On the other hand, David Warner’s SRH is a former IPL champion (2016) and among the most consistent franchises in the league.

Warner, who lost his post to Kane Williamson in 2018, has been reinstated as the skipper for this season.

SRH vs RCB, Probable XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

The highly destructive opening duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow poses a menacing threat to even the most disciplined bowling line-up.

Manish Pandey’s technical proficiency against spinners will come to fore on a slow and square-turner pitched of the UAE.

The likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi add three-dimensional attributes to the Sunrisers.

Probable XI: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk)/ Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma/ Siddharth Kaul and Shahbaz Nadeem

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Like every season, RCB is brimming with some of the finest T20 players. Aaron Finch’s acquisition will be the icing on the cake as the Aussie skipper adds more firepower to RCB’s batting unit.

AB de Villiers’ form will be crucial for the Challengers.

Umesh Yadav will be spearheading the pace department comprising of Shivam Dube, Chris Morris and Navdeep Saini. Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Moeen Ali will be tasked to handle the spin attack.

Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi/ Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav

Pitch report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium has always been a spinner paradise. The batsmen need to be a bit conservative in the powerplay as not losing wickets is key to pile up a decent total on this surface. Dew will definitely play its part as game proceeds.

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wriddhiman Shah, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Aaron Finch, Manish Pandey, Moeen Ali, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dale Steyn

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), AB de Villiers, Priyam Garg, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed

Captain: David Warner Vice-Captain: AB de Villiers

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa