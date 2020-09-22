IPL 2020, Match 4: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.

Match 4 of IPL 2020 will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, on Tuesday (September 22). The MS Dhoni-led side is coming after trumping the arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians, whereas, for Steve Smith & Co., this will be the tournament opener.

Pitch and Weather report

The pitch on offer at the Sharjah stadium is generally good for batting. But bowlers, especially spinners, will also have their say. Therefore, the batsmen should be careful before going for big strokes. The numbers suggest that the team batting second will get an advantage. The conditions will be warm with the temperature around 34 degrees Celsius. Unlike Abu Dhabi and Dubai, dew may not play a massive role in Sharjah.

Playing combinations

Rajasthan Royals

Probable XI:

Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot/Jaydev Unadkat

Chennai Super Kings

Probable XI:

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.

Head to Head

Overall

Played- 22 | CSK won- 14 | RR won- 8

At neutral venues (outside India)

Played- 3 | CSK won- 3 | RR won- 0

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Sanju Samson (wk), Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer

Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-captain: Jofra Archer

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

MS Dhoni (wk), Sanju Samson, Murali Vijay, Steve Smith, Shane Watson, David Miller, Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Deepak Chahar, Tom Curran.

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-captain: Deepak Chahar

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals:

Steve Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer, David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif.