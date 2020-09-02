New Zealand speedster Mitchell McClenaghan has opened up about his favourite bowling partners while playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 34-years-old had played his part in three title-winning campaigns for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

In a ‘Q&A’ session with fans on MI’s Twitter handle, McClenaghan named Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga as his favourite bowling partners. The three of them often work in tandem and spearhead the fast-bowling attack of MI.

McClenaghan also lauded the efficacy of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya in the middle-overs.

“I probably have favourite bowling ‘partners’, Malinga and Bumrah obviously. And then you have guys like Hardik and Krunal who do an exceptional job. So I enjoy bowling with teams as supposed to just a favourite bowling partner. We have got a very good bowling unit,” McClenaghan said.

McClenaghan picks between bouncer and yorker

McClenaghan was further asked by a user to choose between a bouncer and a yorker. He responded by saying that yorkers have never been his strength, and there are players like Bumrah and Malinga who have mastered this skill.

“Yorkers or bouncers. Well if I could bowl yorkers like Bumrah or Malinga, it would probably be yorkers. But seeing that’s not my strength, I’ll like to go with the bouncers. Nothing better than whizzing one past someone’s nose or hitting them on the head and the ball popping up to the keeper,” replied the Kiwi pacer.

Other than the IPL, McClenaghan plays for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which takes place in the UAE. His experience of bowling in the Gulf country would be highly beneficial for the rest of the bowlers in the MI camp.

“Main plan for focusing on bowling here in the UAE is just making sure that guys who have played here like me and Polly, can pass on as much as information as we can possibly. All three wickets are different and play differently and we need to pass that information on to other guys,” McClenaghan concluded.