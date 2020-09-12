IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s monstrous hit clears the ground during CSK’s training session – WATCH

‘Form is temporary but class is permanent’. Although, in the case of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) talisman, MS Dhoni, not only his class but his six-hitting form is also permanent.

Mahi cleared the stadiums with his monstrous hits many a time in IPL career. During a recent training session, Dhoni was seen back to his best, despite not taking part in a competitive game for over one year.

The last time fans saw MSD in action was during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Dhoni, through his trademark whacks over mid-on, cleared not only the fence but also the ground.

Fans will be keenly looking forward to yet another entertaining campaign from the Ranchi-born, looking at his hitting prowess.

Vijay’s commentary for MSD special

CSK batsman Murali Vijay and team manager Russell Radhakrishnan provided fans with a wonderful commentary to the Dhoni shot.

“Ball lost?” Russell asked Vijay, who was placed at the long-on boundary. “Is it power Russ, is it power,” Vijay replied.

“I don’t know, you tell me,” Russell replied back. “Beautiful timing, bat speed, swing it’s gifted. Can’t do much better,” said the Tamil Nadu cricketer.

CSK’s Twitter handle took no time in sharing the video of MSD’s humongous hit. “All you’ve got to do is watch this little video till the end and keep looping it. #WhistlePodu,” CSK captioned their post.

Here’s the video:

After a shocking start to CSK’s campaign in IPL 2020, some good news came in the form of fast-bowler Deepak Chahar‘s scheduled return to training.

“He will start training from today. He has got necessary clearance from BCCI. The team is training hard and in good shape. We are looking forward to our first game,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

CSK will face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament opener on September 19 at Abu Dhabi.