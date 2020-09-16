IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult reveals the biggest challenge for him in UAE

New Zealand and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer, Trent Boult, has revealed that the biggest challenge for him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be the hot and sultry weather of the UAE.

Boult is the new addition to the MI squad. The franchise paid a whopping INR 2.2 crores to acquire his services from Delhi Capitals (DC).

The Kiwi speedster remarked that he is accustomed to the icy-cold weather of his home nation, so it would be difficult to acclimatise himself in the challenging conditions of the UAE.

“The biggest challenge so far has been trying to prepare to come to 45 degrees in the middle of a desert. I come from a very small country, New Zealand which is about 7 or 8 degrees at the moment, the middle of winter,” Boult said in a video shared by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter account.

‘I am very excited to be part of this Mumbai family’

Boult, along with Jasprit Bumrah, will be shouldering the burden of leading MI’s pace attack in the absence of Lasith Malinga. The Sri Lankan legend pulled out of the tournament owing to some personal issues.

Boult is pleased over joining the Rohit Sharma-led franchise and said that he is definitely looking forward to the upcoming season.

“Obviously, played for a couple of other franchises, but I’m very excited to be part of this Mumbai family,” he said.

“Speaking from experience, I have played against Mumbai a few times and that intimidation and that big challenge you will face when you come against this side have always been very intimidating. So, it’s going to be nice to be on the other end of it and be a part of such a cool group,” concluded Boult.

Defending champion MI will be taking on their arch-rival, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season-opener on September 19.