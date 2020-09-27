IPL 2020: ‘No war is won while fighting from behind’ – Ajay Jadeja unhappy with MS Dhoni’s batting position

Ajay Jadeja remarked that no war is won while fighting from behind.

Dhoni's lack of intent and urgency has earned a lot of criticism from experts and the fans.

The two successive defeats of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have raised plenty of doubts and some tough questions for their skipper MS Dhoni. The overly cautious approach from Chennai’s batting unit has backfired twice in a row.

It seems like the growing age has mellowed the hitting prowess of Dhoni. Against Rajasthan Royals (RR), the Ranchi-lad came to bat at No. 7 when the winning equation had already fallen out of his team’s favour. And in their last match against Delhi Capitals (DC), he once again promoted Kedar Jadhav above himself. This particular move has drawn scathing criticism from the cricketing fraternity.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja too echoed the same sentiments and expressed his displeasure with Dhoni’s batting position.

“Disappointed with Dhoni’s strategy”

Jadeja said that the leader must lead from the front to win a war, something that Dhoni sorely is lacking this season.

“I would again say the same thing. I am not happy with MS Dhoni’s batting position. No war is won while fighting from behind. There’s a saying in the Army that a war concludes when the General steps out,” he told Cricbuzz.

The 49-years-old further lamented that the present-day kids would evaluate Dhoni on his current form and not something he used to be a few years ago.

“Dhoni has retired from Indian cricket team duty but is still leading CSK. Those kids who have started watching cricket now would remember the Dhoni they are seeing on the screens, contrary to the great cricketer they were being told about before which is the sad part,” concluded Jadeja.

The Super Kings is undoubtedly missing the service of their most experienced batsman, Suresh Raina. They will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday this week.