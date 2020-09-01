The countdown for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has started, and franchises are busy in releasing the names of players who are joining the squad as the latest member.

Following the pattern, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has announced the replacement of Kane Richardson, who has decided to skip the tournament as he is expecting the birth of his first child.

On Monday (August 31) the Virat Kohli-led RCB announced that leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been brought into their setup as a replacement for the Aussie pacer.

Richardson was bought for INR 4 crore by RCB in the last year’s auction.

Well, Zampa’s inclusion in RCB will further strengthen their spin attack as they already have players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali and Pawan Negi in their squad.

“We are disappointed to not have Kane’s skills with us this IPL as he’s certainly on top of his game. However, once we found out Kane and Nyki’s baby was due during the IPL, it’s an exciting time, and we were fully supportive of Kane wanting to be at the birth of their first child,” said RCB’s head coach Mike Hesson.

“When looking at our squad for UAE conditions, we felt it was an opportunity to bring in another quality leg-spinner in Adam Zampa to provide cover for Chahal and also give us extra options if conditions suit spin as expected during the tournament,” he added.

The essential thing to notice here is that both Richardson and Zampa are currently in the United Kingdom (UK) as part of Australia’s 21-member squad for the three T20Is and ODIs against England. So whenever Zampa joins the RCB unit, he will be carrying an onfield experience amid ongoing deadly pandemic.

In the IPL, Zampa had previously played for Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). In 11 games the leggie had picked up 19 wickets at an average of 14.73 and an economy of 7.54.

RCB unveils new jersey for IPL 2020

Apart from announcing the replacement for Richardson, RCB also unveiled the new-look of their jersey for the 13th season of IPL. Their newly-designed logo covers up a large part of the space on the bottom half of their jersey while the top features the sponsors.

“Time to don the Red and Gold. Face the challenge and #PlayBold. Onto the battlefield, we stride. With all our might and all our pride!” RCB wrote while unveiling their new jersey on Twitter.

In the photo, captain Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen donning the newly designed jersey.