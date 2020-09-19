IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting picks the most dangerous player in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad

The 2020 edition of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) is just an hour away as the reigning champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season-opener.

Both teams last met each other in the summit clash of the previous edition where Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Super Kings by a whisker.

CSK will be aiming to avenge that agonising lost and start the proceedings on a positive note. They would surely fancy their chances despite odds being stacked against them.

MS Dhoni-led franchise will be without their veterans, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, as both of them pulled out of the tournament owing to personal reasons.

Senior batsmen like Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis need to step up in the absence of Raina. The franchise can manage well without Harbhajan since the spin duo of Piyush Chawla and Imran Tahir will not let the franchise feel the absenteeism of Harbhajan.

Ricky Ponting gives his verdict on CSK’s most dangerous player

Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting, former Australia skipper, has picked MS Dhoni as the most dangerous player in the CSK squad and said that the latter would be desperate for success this season.

“Chennai Super Kings danger man, again, as probably has been for 10 or 12 seasons now is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Just recently when he announced his retirement from international cricket means for me that he will be probably a bit more hungry for success in the IPL,” he said to cricket.com.au

“They were disappointed I think not to have won the IPL last year,” added Ponting.

“We asked @RickyPonting to pick his most dangerous player from @ChennaiIPL and it could only be one man, the evergreen MS Dhoni #IPL2020,” cricket.com.au captioned the video.