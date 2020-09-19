IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting picks the most dangerous player in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad

  • Ponting is currently in the UAE with Delhi Capitals (DC) as the head coach of the franchise.

  • The Capitals will face Kings XI Punjab in their first match of the campaign on September 20.

Ricky Ponting, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni (Image Source: Twitter)

The 2020 edition of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) is just an hour away as the reigning champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season-opener.


Both teams last met each other in the summit clash of the previous edition where Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Super Kings by a whisker.

CSK will be aiming to avenge that agonising lost and start the proceedings on a positive note. They would surely fancy their chances despite odds being stacked against them.


MS Dhoni-led franchise will be without their veterans, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, as both of them pulled out of the tournament owing to personal reasons.

Senior batsmen like Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis need to step up in the absence of Raina. The franchise can manage well without Harbhajan since the spin duo of Piyush Chawla and Imran Tahir will not let the franchise feel the absenteeism of Harbhajan.

Ricky Ponting gives his verdict on CSK’s most dangerous player

Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting, former Australia skipper, has picked MS Dhoni as the most dangerous player in the CSK squad and said that the latter would be desperate for success this season.


“Chennai Super Kings danger man, again, as probably has been for 10 or 12 seasons now is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Just recently when he announced his retirement from international cricket means for me that he will be probably a bit more hungry for success in the IPL,” he said to cricket.com.au

“They were disappointed I think not to have won the IPL last year,” added Ponting.

“We asked @RickyPonting to pick his most dangerous player from @ChennaiIPL and it could only be one man, the evergreen MS Dhoni #IPL2020,” cricket.com.au captioned the video.




CATEGORY: News

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.



Ravi is a 21-year old writer whose love for cricket and any other sports knows no bounds. He is a highly opinionated person who watches cricket through the lens of conflict and struggles. He also believes that the true essence of enjoying cricket or any other sports is when we rise beyond territorial politics. You can reach out to him at ravi.raj@crickettimes.com