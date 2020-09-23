IPL 2020: RR vs CSK – Controversy erupts as Tom Curran was called back after being given out

Tom Curran was wrongly given caught behind in the 18th over of RR's innings.

The Royals defeated Super Kings by 16 runs in their season-opener of IPL 2020.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed yet another brain fade during a match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, September 23.

The incident occurred in the 18th over in the RR’s innings when Tom Curran was given caught behind by the on-field umpire, Chettithody Shamshuddin, even though the ball had struck the thigh pad of the batsman.

Curran was left perplexed by the decision as he showed his reluctance to walk back to the dug-out. The English all-rounder couldn’t use the DRS since it was already exhausted by Rahul Tewatia.

However, the officials too felt a bit unconvinced as they went upstairs to avoid any controversy. Curran, who started trudging back, was asked to stop and wait for the final decision.

The replays affirmed that there wasn’t any connection between the bat and the ball. Moreover, the leather didn’t even carry to the CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s gloves.

The whole episode became a subject of incessant rage among the cricketing fandoms who lashed out everyone from the on-field umpires to the players involved.

“Tom Curran is given out. Umpires discuss. MSD too. Tom Curran is given not-out,” tweeted RR on their official account.

RR starts IPL 2020 with a bang

Meanwhile, the Royals started their IPL 2020 campaign on a winning note after defeating CSK by 16 runs.

Batting first, the Royals posted a daunting total of 216 in twenty overs, courtesy a fiery half-century from Sanju Samson as well as Steve Smith.

Samson scored 74 off just 32 deliveries, and his innings was laced with a whopping nine maximum and a single boundary.

Chasing 217, CSK could only make as many as 200 runs in twenty overs. Faf du Plessis, who made a fiery 72 off 37 balls, was the top-scorer for the Super Kings.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions about the aforementioned incident:

Shame on MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar for wrong appeal against Tom Curran @IPL This is against game spirit. Utter shameful act. — Vishal Sharma (@TheVishalSharma) September 22, 2020

•Dhoni appealed for catch for the bounced ball

•Umpire gives it out

•Tom Curran waits

•3rd umpire gives not out Then in ball tracking it shows

•Ball was hitting on pads and was LBW Worst use of technolgy by IPL#Dhoni #csk #ipl #rr #CSKvsRR — Bhagu (@bhagu_vlogs) September 22, 2020