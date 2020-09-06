IPL 2020 schedule: Full fixtures, dates, venues and match-timings

  • BCCI releases the complete schedule for IPL 2020 on Sunday.
  • Mumbai Indians to have a face-off against Chennai Super Kings in the opening game on September 19.
IPL 2020 schedule: Full fixtures, dates, venues and match-timings
MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma (Image Source: Sportzpics)

The much-awaited schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been finally released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday (September 06). The 56-day tournament will be played across the three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.


Reigning champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener at Abu Dhabi.

Dubai will host the second game of IPL 13 on September 20 when Delhi Capitals (DC) takes on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).


Sharjah, on the other hand, will host its first game on September 22 – the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Here is the full schedule:

IPL 2020 Schedule 1
IPL 2020 Schedule (Image Source: IPL T20)
IPL Schedule 2
IPL Schedule (Image Source: IPL T20)

Earlier, on Wednesday (September 02), BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had given hints about the commencement of IPL. He had told IANS that the lucrative league would begin as per the dates revealed in July.


