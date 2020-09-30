IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer fined for Delhi Capitals’ slow over-rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers defeated DC by 15 runs to win their first game in IPL 2020.

Shreyas Iyer was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate.

A hefty fine of INR 12 lacs has been imposed on Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), on Tuesday (September 29).

“Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2020,” stated a release sent out by the IPL.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh,” it added.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was fined the same amount after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

DC tasted their first defeat in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, Iyer’s Delhi Capitals suffered their first defeat of the campaign after falling 15-runs short of the target set up by SRH.

Jonny Bairstow and David Warner added 77 runs for the first wicket, and Kane Williamson made a quickfire 41 to propel the Sunrisers to 161/4 in twenty overs.

Chasing the target, DC lost Prithvi Shaw in the very first over, while the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan struggled to get going. Rashid Khan eventually dismissed both of them.

Rashid struck once again, this time to dismiss Rishabh Pant who was perhaps the only thorn in SRH’s quest to their maiden victory.

In the end, DC was restricted to 147/7 in twenty overs. Rashid was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his impressive spell.

DC skipper Iyer, later, admitted that they were outperformed by the Sunrisers in every department of the game.

“We were pretty much happy with 162, it was a par score on this wicket. We had no idea how this wicket would behave as this is our first game here. They outplayed us in all three departments and credit to them for that,” said Iyer at the post-match conference.