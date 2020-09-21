IPL 2020: Twitter goes berserk as Padikkal, De Villiers and Chahal guide RCB to 10-run win over SRH

RCB beat SRH on their opening encounter in IPL 2020.

Chahal turned the tables with his outstanding bowling.

A brilliant all-round effort in the third game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 took Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (September 21).

Chasing 164, SRH lost David Warner (6) early, but Jonny Bairstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) steadied the innings. The duo added a crucial stand of 71-runs before Yuzvendra Chahal (3/18) removed Pandey.

Bairstow held one end and reached to his fifty. He was all set to take his side home but Chahal had some other plans. The leg-spinner ended Bairstow’s innings in the 16th over. On the very next delivery, Yuzi sent Vijay Shankar back to the dugout to claim his third wicket.

SRH lost their batsmen regularly in the remaining overs. At one stage, Sunrisers were 121/3 but were soon bundled out for 153.

Padikkal scored a fifty on his IPL debut

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal (56 off 42) proved his worth with a brilliant half-century on IPL debut. The left-handed batsman smashed eight fours during his scintillating knock.

Apart from the 20-year-old, RCB’s spinal-column AB de Villiers scored a quickfire 30-ball 51 to take his side to 163/5.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the least expensive bowler for SRH. He bowled all his four overs and conceded 25 runs at the economy of 6.20.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Prodigal Padikkal 😇🤗 A star is born. #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 21, 2020



Devdutt Padikkal: Fifty on First-class debut ✅

Fifty on List-A debut ✅

Fifty on T20 debut ✅

Fifty on IPL debut ✅ Serious talent! #IPL2020#RCBvsSRH — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 21, 2020

#Padikkal has dominated last year’s domestic season and now I wish he dominates in #IPL2020 and goes on to dominate international cricket… Great talent 👍#ProGyaan #IPL #SRHvsRCB @RCBTweets — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 21, 2020

When a younger player is hot 🔥 you just let them go. Happy to see @RCBTweets have allowed @devdpd07 a chance to continue his form 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #RCBvSRH #Dream11IPL — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 21, 2020

Not surprised to see Padikkal bossing , class act . #RCBvSRH — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 21, 2020

What a remarkable victory! It's Chahal who made all the difference between the two sides… What a bowler! Great win for @RCBTweets!#Chahal #IPL #IPL2020 #RCB — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 21, 2020

What a match winner @yuzi_chahal is wicket of #Bairstow turn the match in favour of @RCBTweets Now they need some good death bowling. #IPL #RCBVSSRH — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 21, 2020

50 on debut! 👏 Great to see such gems coming out from this stage Impressive!#SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/Pzc9ii3y1X — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 21, 2020

SRH 121/2 in 15.1 overs needed 43 to win from 29 balls with Chahal bowling his final over:Bairstow’s big shot didn’t come off. After that SRH lost their way: lost 8 wickets for 32 runs in 27 balls! One of the Top 3 needed to bat through.Match winning effort from Chahal #RCBVsSRH — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 21, 2020