IPL 2020: Twitter goes berserk as Padikkal, De Villiers and Chahal guide RCB to 10-run win over SRH

Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal (Image Source: IPL T20)

  • RCB beat SRH on their opening encounter in IPL 2020.

  • Chahal turned the tables with his outstanding bowling.

A brilliant all-round effort in the third game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 took Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (September 21).


Chasing 164, SRH lost David Warner (6) early, but Jonny Bairstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) steadied the innings. The duo added a crucial stand of 71-runs before Yuzvendra Chahal (3/18) removed Pandey.

Bairstow held one end and reached to his fifty. He was all set to take his side home but Chahal had some other plans. The leg-spinner ended Bairstow’s innings in the 16th over. On the very next delivery, Yuzi sent Vijay Shankar back to the dugout to claim his third wicket.


SRH lost their batsmen regularly in the remaining overs. At one stage, Sunrisers were 121/3 but were soon bundled out for 153.

Padikkal scored a fifty on his IPL debut

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal (56 off 42) proved his worth with a brilliant half-century on IPL debut. The left-handed batsman smashed eight fours during his scintillating knock.

Apart from the 20-year-old, RCB’s spinal-column AB de Villiers scored a quickfire 30-ball 51 to take his side to 163/5.


Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the least expensive bowler for SRH. He bowled all his four overs and conceded 25 runs at the economy of 6.20.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

 

