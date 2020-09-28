IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers guide RCB to 201/3 against MI

Posted On
Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • Padikkal scored his second fifty in IPL 2020.

  • RCB posted 201/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Aaron Finch shined against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai on Monday. Finch, who is the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to play for eight franchises, smashed a quickfire 52 and gave RCB a solid start.


The opening partner of Finch in the game, Devdutt Padikkal, also continued his excellent form as he brought up his second fifty in IPL 2020. Finch smashed eight boundaries, including one six before being dismissed by Trent Boult.

A few runs later RCB skipper Virat Kohli became the victim of leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. Kohli only scored 3 runs after facing 11 deliveries.


Padikkal and AB de Villiers stitched together 62 runs before Boult again provided the much-needed breakthrough to MI in the form of Padikkal. The left-handed batsman scored 54 off 40 with five fours and two sixes.

De Villiers exhibited his vintage avatar

De Villiers, who came in the 13th over of the innings, took MI bowlers to the cleaners. From the word go, the former South Africa skipper started founding boundaries to keep the run-rate in check.

The spinal column of RCB smashed his second fifty of IPL 2020 and went unbeaten on 55 from 24 balls.


De Villiers slammed eight boundaries, including four towering sixes. Shivam Dube also assisted ABD with a cameo of 10-ball 27. He hit three sixes in the last over to take his team’s score to 201/3.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.


About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.