IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers guide RCB to 201/3 against MI

Padikkal scored his second fifty in IPL 2020.

RCB posted 201/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Aaron Finch shined against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai on Monday. Finch, who is the first player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to play for eight franchises, smashed a quickfire 52 and gave RCB a solid start.

The opening partner of Finch in the game, Devdutt Padikkal, also continued his excellent form as he brought up his second fifty in IPL 2020. Finch smashed eight boundaries, including one six before being dismissed by Trent Boult.

A few runs later RCB skipper Virat Kohli became the victim of leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. Kohli only scored 3 runs after facing 11 deliveries.

Padikkal and AB de Villiers stitched together 62 runs before Boult again provided the much-needed breakthrough to MI in the form of Padikkal. The left-handed batsman scored 54 off 40 with five fours and two sixes.

De Villiers exhibited his vintage avatar

De Villiers, who came in the 13th over of the innings, took MI bowlers to the cleaners. From the word go, the former South Africa skipper started founding boundaries to keep the run-rate in check.

The spinal column of RCB smashed his second fifty of IPL 2020 and went unbeaten on 55 from 24 balls.

De Villiers slammed eight boundaries, including four towering sixes. Shivam Dube also assisted ABD with a cameo of 10-ball 27. He hit three sixes in the last over to take his team’s score to 201/3.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Good start by the @RCBTweets openers @devdpd07 & @AaronFinch5 and a strong finish by Shivam Dube.

Simply spectacular hitting by @ABdeVilliers17.

Competitive total put up.#RCBvMI #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2020



He is such a legend this @ABdeVilliers17. Just a legend. Chrome plated, won't ever rust! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 28, 2020



I don’t think @ABdeVilliers17 is worried about rust @bhogleharsha ; he is probably more concerned about being able to touch his toes tomorrow after this sublime cameo, and 20 overs of ‘keeping 😉 https://t.co/fLPYX8BaUO — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) September 28, 2020

.@RCBTweets have posted a huge total here on the back of fifties from @AaronFinch5 @devdpd07 & @ABdeVilliers17 ! Lots of cushion for their bowling, let's see how @mipaltan chase this! It will be an exciting chase! #Dream11IPL #MIvsRCB — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) September 28, 2020

Shivam Dube….10 ball 27. 👏👏 Best part about 201/3 from #RCB is that it’s achieved without Kohli’s contribution. Something you couldn’t imagine last few seasons…for this very reason I feel they have good chance this season. Over the bowlers now… #RCBvMI #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 28, 2020

Top knock from the youngster , heartening to see the ease with which he handled top class bowling #devduttpadikkal #RCBvsMI — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) September 28, 2020

Sublime hitting from @ABdeVilliers17 and @IamShivamDube puts @RCBTweets in a commanding position! There are a lot of criticisms about the #RCB bowling, but tonight they have enough runs to defend I believe!#IPLT20 #IPL2020 #RCBvMI — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 28, 2020

Outstanding batting from RCB. Got a very good start, consolidated in the middle overs & finished with full control. Looks like it’s going to be one more cracker of a game @RCBTweets @IPL #RCBvsMI #ABD #Finch #Devdutt #Dube #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) September 28, 2020

What a talent treat to watch @devdpd07 🔥🔥🔥😊💫 — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) September 28, 2020