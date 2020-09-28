IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions: Ishan Kishan’s heroic knock went in vain as RCB beat MI in Super Over

Ishan Kishan (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians in a Super Over on Monday.

  • Ishan Kishan missed out scoring his first IPL ton by one run

Ishan Kishan’s heroic knock (99) in the tenth game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went in vain as MI lost the match in the Super Over.


Chasing 202 at the Dubai International Stadium, MI started terribly. They lost four wickets for 78 runs. However, Ishan and Kieron Pollard (60 not out) steadied the ship by adding 119 runs for the fifth wicket. The pair took the game to the last over.

Ishan missed out from scoring his first-ever IPL hundred by just one run. MI required 5 runs off the last ball and Pollard managed to score four. As a result, the match went down to the Super Over.


In the Super Over, MI could score only score six runs and in reply, RCB chased it down comfortably.

Outstanding batting took RCB to 201/3

Earlier, Aaron Finch (52) and Devdutt Padikkal (54) took RCB off to a flier. The duo scored 59 runs in the powerplay. They continued the aggression and added an 81-run stand for the first wicket before Finch became the victim of Trent Boult.

Padikkal continued to score runs from the other end and completed his second fifty in IPL 2020. He enjoyed an excellent partnership with AB de Villiers as the duo put together 62 runs before Boult removed Padikkal.


Meanwhile, De Villiers continued to score runs and reached to his second half-century in the ongoing tournament. He smashed unbeaten 55 to push the team’s total above 200.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

