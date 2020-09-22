IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer take RR total to 216/7 against CSK

Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (Image Source: @IPL)

  • Sanju Samson smashed his fastest IPL fifty against CSK.

  • RR scored their second highest total against the MS Dhoni-led side.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batsmen demolished Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling attack in Match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday.  Batting first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, RR posted 216/7 in their allotted 20 overs.


Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was the chief architect behind the massive total. He just took 19 balls to reach his fastest half-century in IPL including six gigantic sixes and a single four.

Samson’s previous best was a 24-ball fifty while playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) against the Gujarat Lions (GL) in 2017. It was the joint-second fastest half-century for the Royals after Jos Buttler’s 18-ball effort against Capitals last season. Back in 2012, Owais Shah had also hit a 19-ball 50 for RR against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).


Samson scored a 32-ball 74 before Lungi Ngidi dismissed him in the 12th over of the match.

Apart from Samson, RR skipper Steve Smith (69) and later in the stage Englishman Jofra Archer (27 not out) played their parts to take the score past 200.

Smith held one end and took the game deep before Sam Curran removed him in the 19th over. After 19, Royals were 186/7.


The final over bowled by Ngidi came as a blessing for the ‘Men in Pink’ as Archer smashed four sixes and collected 30 runs from it.

Highest totals for RR in IPL:

  • 223/5 vs CSK, in 2010
  • 217/4 vs RCB in 2018
  • 217/7 vs Deccan Chargers in 2008
  • 216/7 vs CSK in 2020*

Here is how Twitter reacted:

