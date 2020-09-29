IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions – SRH opens their account in the points table with a win over DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image Source: Twitter)

  • SRH defeated DC by 15 runs to win their first match in IPL 2020.

  • Rashid Khan's deadly spell smothered DC's batting line-up at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tasted their first victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after defeating the table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs, on Tuesday (September 29).


DC skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner provided a cracking start to the Sunrisers. They gracefully endured the rusty phase, predominantly relied on singles and doubles, and opened their arms occasionally to keep the run-rate ticking.


Warner scored 45 off 33 before getting dismissed in the tenth over off Amit Mishra.

Bairstow looked far from ominous as he struggled to accelerate the innings at a pace he is usually known for. He made 48-ball 53 before Kagiso Rabada got the better out of him.

Kane Williamson, playing his first match of the season, put on a stellar performance that must have reminded SRH of what they missed in their first two games.


Williamson made a quickfire 41 to propel his team to a challenging total of 162/4 in twenty overs.

Chasing the target, DC didn’t have the best of the starts as they lost Prithvi Shaw in the very first over.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer struggled to get going on a slow and spin-friendly pitch where Rashid Khan wreaked havoc with the ball. Both Iyer and Dhawan fell prey to the Afghan’s maestro.


Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer tried their best to bring DC back in the game. The pair combined for 62 runs before the latter handed an easy catch to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

For SRH, Rashid was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up three crucial wickets and conceded just 14 runs from his quota of four overs.

In the end, DC could only make as many as 147/7 in twenty overs, falling 15 short of clinching their third consecutive victory.


Here’s how Twitter reacted:

