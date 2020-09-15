IPL 2020 – WATCH: 51-year-old Jonty Rhodes flies in the air to take a stunner

Former South Africa cricketer and the current Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) fielding coach, Jonty Rhodes, grabbed a stunning catch in the practice-session to remind the cricketing world that his fielding skill hasn’t faded a bit with age.

Rhodes is always considered as one of the greatest fielders ever to have graced the game. Even more than a decade after his retirement, Rhodes’ name is often used as the yardstick for the fielding brilliance.

At the KXIP training session, the 51-year-old made a full-length dive to grab a marvellous catch

KXIP shared the amazing moment on their official Twitter handle and wrote: ‘Did you catch that?’

Here’s the video:

Rhodes was quick to notice KXIP’s post and instantly came up with a witty caption.

“Never too old to have fun in the @lionsdenkxip Can still manage to fly at 51, just the landing is a little bumpy #SaddaPunjab,” tweeted the Proteas maestro.

KXIP will be aiming for their maiden IPL trophy in 2020

KXIP’s best performance in the tournament came in 2014 when they finished as the runner-up. Last season, under the leadership of Ravichandran Ashwin, they could only manage as many as 12 points and finished 6th in the points table.

Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals (DC) after the off-season, and KL Rahul was appointed as the new skipper for the 2020 edition.

Other than Rahul, the likes of Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran amongst others add shrewdness to their batting unit.

On the bowling front, KXIP has proven match-winners like Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Chris Jordan. Ravi Bishnoi, who shot to fame after having a stellar campaign in the 2020 U-19 ICC World Cup, will be eager to make his mark in the squad that already have experienced spinners in the form of Jagadeesha Suchith and Murugan Ashwin.

The Rahul-led side will leave no stones unturned to lay their hands on the elusive IPL trophy.