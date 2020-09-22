IPL 2020 – WATCH: Andre Russell smashes the camera glass in KKR’s practice session

Andre Russell showed his brute strength with the bat as the ball pierced right through the camera glass.

KKR will lock horns with MI to begin their campaign in IPL 2020.

When it comes to the shortest format of the game, Andre Russell is a sui generis in so many ways. The sheer scale of devastation he incurs on the opposition with his other-worldly batting is a phenomenon not many cricketers can match.

Even mishits fired from Russell’s bat smoothly sails over the fence, while the sky is a limit for his properly-struck, well-timed strokes. It is a matter of a few hours the Jamaican will be back in action, plying his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Last season in the cash-laden league, he scored 510 runs in 14 matches at a tremendous average of 56.66, and a strike-rate hovering over 200.

The 32-year-old will be leaving no stones unturned to replicate the same sort of performances this year as well. And, he even made a statement of intent in the recent practice session with the team.

The Knight Riders has posted a video in which Russell was seen clobbering the ball all over the park. Towards the end of the video, the swashbuckler even smashed the camera glass stationed on the ground.

“Oh gosh! That’s SMASHED – wait for the last shot.. #MuscleRussell warming up to his devastating best!,” read KKR’s caption.

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders will be facing the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), on Wednesday (September 23), to begin their proceedings in the 13th season of the T20 extravaganza.

Apart from Russell, KKR possesses a host of explosive batters in the form of Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine amongst others.

On the bowling front, Pat Cummins is expected to spearhead the pace-attack while Kuldeep Yadav will be tasked to handle the spin department.